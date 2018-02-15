Former Dept. of Community Supervision employee denied bond on rape charges

New details are coming into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom regarding a community supervision officer in Savannah who is now locked up at the Chatham County Detention Center.

New details are coming into the WTOC 24-hour Newsroom regarding a community supervision officer in Savannah who is now locked up at the Chatham County Detention Center.

A former employee of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision has been charged with rape and aggravated sodomy.

Todd Stone, 35, was officially charged in court on Monday.

In the police report, a woman claims she was drinking on River Street when Stone, who was working as a bouncer at the bar, walked her back to her hotel room. She says she passed out and when she woke up, Stone was raping her.

On Wednesday, a Chatham County judge denied bond for Stone. His next hearing is set for March.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.