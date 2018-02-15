Savannah leaders head to Atlanta Thursday for Savannah-Chatham Day

Savannah lawmakers and business leaders will take their concerns to the state Capitol Thursday for Savannah-Chatham Day.

The annual event gives local and state elected officials a chance to talk about what they would like to see come out of this year's legislative session.

The meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m., followed by a seafood reception.

WTOC’s Wright Gazaway will be in Atlanta covering the day’s discussions, and we will have more for you later on The News.

