City of Savannah accepting applications for Summer 500 program

The city of Savannah is currently accepting applications for its Summer 500 program.

The program provides internships to high school students who are 16 and older. The internships pay a minimum of $8 an hour with a minimum of 32 hours a week.

The deadline to apply is March 30th.

To find out more about the Summer 500 program, click here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.