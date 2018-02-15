Tree plantings taking place across Chatham County for Ga Arbor Day

The city of Savannah is celebrating Georgia Arbor Day this week.

The official Georgia Arbor Day is always the third Friday of February each year. This year, it falls on Friday, Feb. 16.

The Savannah Tree Foundation is partnering with local governments to plant trees in observance of Arbor Day as part of hurricane recovery efforts. As part of the celebrations, nine tree plantings will occur over the next two weeks as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. - Pooler's Memorial Park (at US 80 and Pooler Parkway)

Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. - Bloomingdale History Museum & Visitor Center (205 E US 80)

Saturday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. - Thunderbolt History Museum* (2702 Mechanics Ave)

Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. - Tybee Island's Sally Pearce Nature Trail* (US 80 at Fifth Ave)

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. - Garden City's Sharon Park Playground (507 Sharon Park Dr)

Black tupelo tree seedlings will be given away, courtesy of Georgia Power, at the Thunderbolt and Tybee tree planting events.

Organizers say plantings are also being planned for Savannah, Port Wentworth, Vernonburg, and Chatham County.

Volunteers are welcome at all of these events, but are specifically encouraged to participate in the Thunderbolt and Tybee Island tree plantings where more trees will be planted.

For more information about the Savannah Tree Foundation and volunteer opportunities, please contact Heather Gordon at 912-233-8733 or click here.

