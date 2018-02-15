Public encouraged to attend Chatham County flood management meeting Thursday

Chatham County and its Floodplain Management Planning Committee have been working for months to develop a plan that addresses the different types of flooding impacting our area.

A draft plan will be presented at the Chatham County Department of Family and Children Services at 761 Wheaton Street (Room #1009A), on Thursday evening at 5 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend this presentation.

If you are not able to go, a copy of the draft can be found on the Chatham County website by clicking here. Comments on the draft plan can also be submitted to Michael Blakely Floodplain Administrator / CRS Program Manager, Chatham County Department of Engineering, 124 Bull Street, Room 430, Savannah, Georgia 31401, or by e-mail at mblakely@chathamcounty.org.

