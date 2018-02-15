Wildcat wrestling coaches honor bet, shave heads

A bet is a bet.

The Richmond Hill Wildcats took home the GHSA Class 6A state wrestling title last week, and because of a wager earlier this season, the Wildcats coach got himself a new haircut.

Head coach Bob Parker allowed his wrestlers to shave his head Wednesday to pay up on the bet he made if his team won the state title. He says it was done as a little motivation.

"Wrestling practice is drudgery. It's sweaty, it's hot, and you're just constantly battling all the time," Parker says. "So it's just any little something that will get them to work a little harder."

The Wildcats claimed a clean sweep of the Class 6A wrestling titles this season. Richmond Hill won the duals championship in January and the traditional title last week. Parker says the loss of his hair was well worth gaining a pair of state

"Hopefully it will grow back," he laughs.

Assistant coach Bill Evans and athletic director Mickey Baynes also had their heads shaved as part of the bet.