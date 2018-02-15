BCSO looking for man wanted for grand larceny

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted for grand larceny.

Investigators say 41-year-old Michael Dorian Jones is known to frequent the Yadkinville, NC and King, NC areas. He is 6'2 tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information on Jones' whereabouts, you are asked to contact Investigator C. LaVan at 843.255.3313. You may also contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777 or Crimestoppers at 888.274.6372.

