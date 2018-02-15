Savannah citizens concerned after second child caught in midst of gun violence

Savannah has now seen its fourth homicide, and the community is worried because this is the second child has been caught in the middle of gun violence.

People are also concerned because the shooting at Sunset Park on Wednesday night took place close to Johnson High School.

Savannah Police say 29-year-old Terry Coburn was shot and killed on the basketball court at Sunset Park and a 10-year-old was grazed by a bullet as well. Thankfully, he didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.

Thomas Coleman, who lives in the area, says he always drives by the school and always see kids walking to and from school, so someone getting shot and killed at the park is alarming.

People in the neighborhood called the crime ridiculous. This also comes just a few days after Mayor Eddie Deloach gave his State of the City Address discussing violence and gun violence as well as the recent shooting death of a 12-year-old.

"It's becoming dangerous. Only way that you can survive, you've gotta have a gun. A gun is the only way out and I think it's ridiculous and it's really alarming that these kids can easily get control of guns," Coleman said.

People in the neighborhood say it's just sad to see that just two weeks after the funeral home shooting, another child was facing a life or death situation - at a park where kids are supposed to feel safe.

Neighbors say the community has got to get a grip because we have too many children out on the streets and in the line of violence too often here in Savannah.

There has also been no word yet on a suspect or suspects in this latest shooting, or the motive behind it. Police ask that if you have any information regarding this homicide, contact police immediately.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.