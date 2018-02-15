Museum OKs $350K plan for South Carolina Confederate flag

The Confederate Flag was removed from the South Carolina Statehouse in 2015. (Source: WISTV)

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A museum board has approved plans to display the final Confederate flag that flew at South Carolina's Statehouse.

But the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum Commission also agreed to suggest to lawmakers that the adjacent South Carolina State Museum might be a better place to display the last flag flown near a monument to the Confederate soldiers.

The $350,000 plan now goes to state lawmakers, who would fund the project. Lawmakers initially rejected plans for a $3.6 million display.

Museum Executive Director Allen Roberson says the plan satisfies lawmakers' mandate to create a display space.

That requirement came as part of a 2015 vote to remove the flag from Statehouse grounds after nine black Charleston churchgoers were killed by a gunman seen in photos with a rebel flag.

