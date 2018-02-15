St. Joseph's/Candler holds health fair for heart month

The Heart Hospital at St. Joseph's/Candler held a community health fair on Thursday for heart month.

The "Rise Against Heart Failure" was designed to educate the community and support anyone living with heart failure. It featured weight management and diet education, free blood pressure checks, a review of prescriptions, and more.

"There are many people who have heart failure who can live a very long and prosperous life. The trick is they need to watch their weight, watch what they eat, exercise, and report any signs of heart failure so they can get help if they need it," said clinical nurse educator, Laura Russell, St. Joseph's/Candler.

If you couldn't make it to the health fair Thursday, the Heart Hospital offers a support group for women who are living with heart disease. You can find more information about it and meeting times by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.