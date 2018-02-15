Meeting held to discuss coal ash road test results in Effingham County

Tests done on Ash Roads in Effingham have come back positive for heavy metals like Chromium and Boron.

The question still remains: Is there a danger to residents? The Savannah Riverkeeper and Ogeechee Riverkeeper aim to find the answer.

During a meeting Thursday night, the riverkeepers presented their test results of the coal ash roads. Now, they want to test the levels of heavy metals in residents' drinking water.

"So, best scenario is we collect, we get some good drinking water samples back, and everybody finds out that they're great and clean and the county can keep trying to seal these roads and leaving them in place," said Tonya Bonitatibus, Savannah Riverkeeper. "Worst case scenario is we have these contaminators and these roads need to completely come up and remediation on some of these drinking water wells."

The county did its own independent laboratory test, which determined that soil samples are within EPA safe standards.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.