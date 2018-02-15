Interim police chief hired for City of Brooklet

In the wake of a shakeup, Brooklet will have an interim police chief after all.

City council voted Thursday night to hire Effingham County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Mundy for the part-time role. This comes after Chief Doug Meyer stepped down after two videos went viral showing Brooklet officers arguing with a driver on the road - and then Meyer forcing the driver out of City Hall when she went to complain.

Several people spoke at the meeting saying they also had hostile dealings with Meyer or other Brooklet officers.

City leaders say officers have to deal with the public and be prepared for something like the tragic shooting in Florida.

"We have to have people who can balance having to be capable and ready to respond to those situations coupled with community-loving, supportive officers, and that's a very hard thing to do," said Greg Schlierf, City Council.

The city hopes to have a new chief by August.

