Motorcyclist seriously injured in Liberty County crash

One man was airlifted to the hospital early Friday morning following a single-motorcycle crash in Liberty County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver was traveling eastbound on Leroy Coffer Highway in Fleming when he lost control of the bike. He was then thrown from the motorcycle before the bike caught fire. The driver was airlifted to Memorial Health in Savannah with serious injuries.

GSP says speed may have been a factor and they continue to investigate.

