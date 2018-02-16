New trash service begins Monday in Effingham County

Police have a portion of White Bluff Road closed after a car crashed into a utility pole and brought down power lines.More >>
Police have a portion of White Bluff Road closed after a car crashed into a utility pole and brought down power lines.More >>
The city of Savannah is gearing up for a big job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and the deadline to pre-register online is Monday, Feb. 12. Register today!More >>
The city of Savannah is gearing up for a big job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and the deadline to pre-register online is Monday, Feb. 12. Register today!More >>
The 11th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival kicks off Monday, Feb. 19.More >>
The 11th annual Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival kicks off Monday, Feb. 19.More >>
Effingham County will start repaving ash roads on Monday, Feb. 19. The roads were previously damaged by January's snow and ice.More >>
Effingham County will start repaving ash roads on Monday, Feb. 19. The roads were previously damaged by January's snow and ice.More >>
House Bill 657 has passed through the Georgia house and could soon make it illegal for anyone in the state to give firearms to a convicted felon.More >>
House Bill 657 has passed through the Georgia house and could soon make it illegal for anyone in the state to give firearms to a convicted felon.More >>