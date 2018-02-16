New trash service begins Monday in Effingham County

After months of Effingham County residents complaining about their trash service, the county is taking action.

Effingham County announced Wednesday that after ending their long contract with Republic Waste Services after so many issues that are still unresolved, they have decided to go with Atlantic Waste Services for future trash pickups.

Residents say they are excited for what is to come and hope their voices haven't gone unheard.

"They are picking up along the same streets and running the same service that Republic did. However, they have identified new customers that weren't exactly on the books," said Gena Bilbo Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Atlantic Waste Services will begin waste and recycling removal in Effingham County on Monday, February 19. For additional trash and recycling service information, click here.

