Local Red Cross volunteer heads to FL to help after tragedy

Along with state lawmakers trying to find a solution after the latest mass shooting at a Florida high school, a local Savannah man is trying to help out in the aftermath as well.

In the wake of this tragedy, a family assistance center has been set up in the Parkland community and mental health volunteers are on standby to provide comfort and support. But, there is a local man who is going down to help as well.

Sam Watkins is leaving Friday morning for Parkland, Florida, to help those families affected by this tragedy. He is a Red Cross volunteer who will be offering spiritual care for the families impacted by the school shooting. Red Cross officials say it's different from disaster response, but the need still remains.

And, Watkins is no stranger to helping out. He also traveled to Orlando and provided the same kind of assistance after the Pulse nightclub shooting happened in 2016.

WTOC will have a crew at the airport Friday morning to speak with Watkins before he takes off.

