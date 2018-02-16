President Trump to nominate former Garden City police chief as US Marshal

President Donald Trump says he will nominate a former Garden City police chief as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia.

David Lyons retired as Chief in December of last year after leading the Garden City Police Department for 15 years. He has more than four decades of law enforcement experience and also served as a military police commissioned officer.

Lyons was named Police Chief of the Year by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police in 2016.

