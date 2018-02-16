Savannah Police locate missing 14-year-old girl - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Tatianna Farr (Source: Savannah PD) Tatianna Farr (Source: Savannah PD)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Police say they have located a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officials say Tatianna Farr was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen around noon on San Anton Drive.

Police tweeted that they located Farr Friday morning. 

Thank you to all who assisted in this search.

