Savannah Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Officials say Tatianna Farr is missing. She was last seen around noon on San Anton Drive in Savannah.

Farr is described as 4’9” and was last seen wearing purple and brown pants and blue sneakers.

If you see Farr or have any information on her whereabouts, call police.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.