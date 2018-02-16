Two Savannah schools were placed on soft lockdown Friday

Two Savannah high schools have been placed on lockdowns on Friday morning.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has confirmed to WTOC that Islands High School was placed on lockdown after a receipt for ammunition was found in a trashcan.

School officials located the student and the parent the receipt came from. They responded that they were going on a hunting trip.

The lockdown has been lifted and it has been determined there is no threat to the school.

Windsor Forest High School was also placed on a soft lockdown after a call came into the front office with someone making a threat to the school.

The phoned threat was investigated and has been determined there was no threat to the school. Windsor Forest is still currently on a soft lockdown and will most likely remain that way for the day.

Extra security has also been called on campus for the rest of the day.

