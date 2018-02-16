Two Savannah schools were placed on soft lockdown Friday

Georgia’s legislature will once again debate a bill opening up the state’s medical marijuana program. That includes provisions to grow and distribute marijuana.More >>
At least three schools were in lock down Friday, two days after a shooting at a high school in Broward County, Florida, left seventeen dead and the rest of the U.S. on edge.More >>
Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.More >>
Liberty County High School is under a soft lockdown due to a possible threat posted on Instagram.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has confirmed to WTOC that Islands High School was placed on lockdown after a receipt for ammunition was found in a trashcan.More >>
