Liberty County High School placed on lockdown for possible threat on social media

Liberty County High School is under a soft lockdown due to a possible threat posted on Instagram.

According to school officials, the posted threat stated Liberty campus, but there is no indication that it is Liberty County High School in Hinesville, GA.

According to a release from the school system, there are numerous Liberty County campuses including ones in Texas and Florida. School officials still followed safety protocol and procedures.

Local law enforcement has been notified of the incident.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.