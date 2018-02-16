Police seek to identify Savannah Car Care burglary suspect

Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

Officials say the burglary occurred at Savannah Car Care on the 1600 block of East Victory Drive earlier this month.

Surveillance video captured the male suspect forcing entry into the office by kicking in the glass door. After gaining entry, he took money from the cash drawer.

If you know who he is or have any information regarding this burglary, call police or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.

The following is the actual surveillance video of the crime. (Please note that the date and time stamp on the video is incorrect.):

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.