LIST: School lock downs around the Coastal Empire

At least three schools were in lock down Friday, two days after a shooting at a high school in Broward County, Florida, left seventeen dead and the rest of the U.S. on edge.

Islands High School was placed on lock down Friday morning after a receipt for the purchase of ammunition was found in a trash can. The lock down was lifted after it was determined there was no threat to the school. A student told school officials the receipt was for an upcoming hunting trip with their parents.

was placed on lock down Friday morning after a receipt for the purchase of ammunition was found in a trash can. The lock down was lifted after it was determined there was no threat to the school. A student told school officials the receipt was for an upcoming hunting trip with their parents. Windsor Forest High School was placed on a soft lock down after a threatening call was made to the front office. After an investigation, the school determined the phone call was not a legitimate threat; however, officials plan to leave a soft lock down in place for the rest of the day.

was placed on a soft lock down after a threatening call was made to the front office. After an investigation, the school determined the phone call was not a legitimate threat; however, officials plan to leave a soft lock down in place for the rest of the day. Liberty County High School was placed on lock down after a threatening Instagram post named the school as potential target. According to school officials, the posted threat only stated "Liberty campus," not specifically the Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.