Chatham County PD seeking four men in sexual assault

The Chatham County Police Department is seeking information on a sexual assault that took place the night of Thursday, Feb. 15.

Police say a woman was kidnapped from Ogeechee Road around 10:30 p.m. and taken to a local hotel where she was sexually assaulted by four unknown men. The men are described as one white male and three mixed, or possibly Hispanic, males.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should contact police at 912.650.6101 or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.

