Family of 2015 homicide victim, detectives, revisiting case looking for leads

Instead of celebrating their son's 41st birthday, the parents of Ricardo Morris are asking for your help to bring his killer to justice.

Police found Morris alongside LaRoche Avenue in Savannah while responding to a shooting more than two-and-a-half years ago. He later died at the scene.

This is the second plea for new information in the murder of Ricardo Morris that police and Morris' parents have coordinated in less than a year. Until they get the answers they're looking for, they say they're not giving up.

Morris' vehicle was found miles away in Garden City on fire. Since then, police have followed leads, but no arrests in the case have been made.

The lead detective says no bit of information is too small at this point and he's encouraging anyone who hasn't already come forward to do so.

“We’ve been working this case for going on three years,” Detective Jacob Schroyer said. “We’re just asking for the public’s help.”

At a news conference Friday, Morris' mother, wearing a T-Shirt saying 'Mothers of Murdered Sons,' made this plea.

"I just want this to stop. I want all of the city of Savannah gun violence to stop. I don't want another mother to walk around in this T-Shirt. This is not a T-Shirt that you want to walk around in. This is a club I didn't ask to be in," Brenda Curtis said.

Anyone with information should contact the Savannah Police tip line by calling 912.525.3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

