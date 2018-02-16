Jeff Davis Hospital breaks ground on $2.4 million expansion

Jeff Davis Hospital - the county hospital in Hazlehurst - is adding a specialty that few rural hospitals tackle: mental illness.

Few, small rural hospitals have the staff or the space to deal with mental illness. The hospital in Hazlehurst will be one of the few.

Members of the local hospital board and others broke ground for the $2.4 million expansion. It will house 10 patients at a time for either mental illness or substance abuse. Hospital leaders say a loan from USDA will help them build this center that not only helps these patients but also takes some pressure off other parts of the hospital.

"A lot of patients come into our Emergency Department. If the organization doesn't have services for them, we end up transporting them," said Tammy Mims, Hospital Administrator.

This expansion also means adding a psychiatrist, nurses, and other staff for this wing - 14 new jobs in all.

They hope to have construction finished as early as October.

