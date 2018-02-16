16th Annual Springtime Made in the South kicks off Friday

It’s that time of year again for the 16th Annual Springtime Made in the South.

The show features handcrafted items, from pottery, jewelry, glass items, and much more. There is also plenty of gourmet food to try while you’re there.

One vendor said this show is special and different than other shows he goes to.

“We do a lot of shows and there’s a lot of import stuff that comes in," said Bernie Newson, a vendor at the show. "But one thing I can say about this show, a lot of the artists around here do things by hand and very uniquely. I really like this show because there is always something new coming in.”

The show is held at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center and will continue until Sunday.

For more information, click here.