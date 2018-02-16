16th Annual Springtime Made in the South kicks off Friday

Authorities are on the scene of a situation at the Outback restaurant on Savannah's Southside on Abercorn Extension.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of a situation at the Outback restaurant on Savannah's Southside on Abercorn Extension.More >>
At least three schools were on lockdown Friday, two days after a shooting at a high school in Broward County, FL, left 17 dead and the rest of the U.S. on edge.More >>
At least three schools were on lockdown Friday, two days after a shooting at a high school in Broward County, FL, left 17 dead and the rest of the U.S. on edge.More >>
Terry Coburn was shot and killed on Valentine's day at Sunset Park on a basketball court.More >>
Terry Coburn was shot and killed on Valentine's day at Sunset Park on a basketball court.More >>
Jeff Davis Hospital - the county hospital in Hazlehurst - is adding a specialty that few rural hospitals tackle: mental illness.More >>
Jeff Davis Hospital - the county hospital in Hazlehurst - is adding a specialty that few rural hospitals tackle: mental illness.More >>
As part of the fourth wave of nominations for district United States Marshals, President Donald Trump is nominating former Garden City Police Chief David Lyons.More >>
As part of the fourth wave of nominations for district United States Marshals, President Donald Trump is nominating former Garden City Police Chief David Lyons.More >>