Former Garden City police chief receives U.S. Marshal post nomination from President Trump

As part of the fourth wave of nominations for district United States Marshals, President Donald Trump is nominating former Garden City Police Chief David Lyons.

Lyons served as chief over that department for 15 years, and he says he's ready for this next step in his decades-long career in law enforcement.

It's the oldest federal law enforcement agency in the country. Georgia has three Marshal districts, and Lyons is being considered to head up the Southern District. That means he'd be responsible for U.S. Marshal operations in 43 of Georgia's counties.

"Basically responsible for the federal court system, security of the court system, prisoner escort, fugitive apprehension. There's a litany of responsibilities that the Marshal's Office is responsible for," said Lyons of the post.

Lyons actually announced his retirement from the Garden City Police Department late last year so he could assume the post with the U.S. Marshals, the timing of his retirement and potentially assuming the Marshals post didn't quite line up like he thought it would.

"Been a little bit of a delay, but gave me a little opportunity to travel and enjoy a little time off," Lyons said.

Lyons said if his nomination is confirmed, he's planning on taking the same hard work ethic he practiced locally to the federal level.

"Not going to go down and reinvent the wheel or anything. I just want to keep everything going like it has been," Lyons said.

To read the White House release on the nomination, click here.

