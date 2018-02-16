4 injured, no fatalities in Outback Steakhouse situation on Savannah's Southside

Authorities are on the scene of a situation at the Outback restaurant on Savannah's Southside on Abercorn Extension, Friday night.

Chatham Emergency Services Fire Chief Chuck Kearns tells us a van hit the wall with cooking fryers, and the grease from the fryers badly burned several people.

We're told that police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances have surrounded the building. Part of the roof also collapsed when the crash happened.

#Breaking: Technical Rescue and Hazmat call at Southside outback. Early reports of van into gas line and structure, partial collapse, and multiple injuries. Will update as further reports come in. — IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) February 17, 2018

The call went out to officials at 6:57 p.m. Savannah Fire arrived on the scene three minutes later.

The Savannah Police Traffic Unit says the work van was leaving the parking lot when it happened.

Officials say four people were injured and transported to Memorial. Two of them are in fair condition. The other two have been airlifted to the HCA Augusta Burn Center.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. In the meantime, the van will be taken to a secure location for further investigation.

WTOC has crews on the scene and we'll pass along any new information as soon as it becomes available.

