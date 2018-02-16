ECSO arrests 11 in connection with stolen vehicles, property, credit card fraud

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office made 11 arrests on Thursday in connection with stolen vehicles, property, and credit card fraud.

Eight of the 11 arrested are being held in the Effingham County Jail and three have been transported to the Chatham County Detention Center and are being held for Homeland Security investigators. The suspects and charges are as follows:

Yoanny Luis Ruiz - 35-years-old; financial transaction card fraud

Yulieski Gonzalez Plasencia - 30-years-old; theft by receiving stolen property, owning or operating a chop shop, cargo theft, criminal use of an article with an altered ID, removal or falsification motor vehicle ID with intent to defraud, buy or sell a motor vehicle or part which the serial numbers have been altered to conceal identity, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, theft by bringing stolen property into the state, financial transaction card fraud

Tomas Llaugert - 38-years-old; financial transaction card fraud

Darien Todoso - 33-years-old; financial transaction card fraud

Marie Luz Marin - 45-years-old; financial transaction card fraud

Diunel Medina Corrales - 39-years-old; financial transaction card fraud

Delfino Fernandez-Herrea - 38-years-old; illegal re-entry

Roberto Ruiz Brito - 26-years-old; financial transaction card fraud

Investigators say additional charges are likely.

