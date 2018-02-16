Inmate who was accidentally released returns to Savannah

A rape suspect who was accidentally released from the Chatham County Detention Center is back behind bars in Savannah.

20-year-old Jose Maria Perez was lead back into the Chatham County Detention Center where he was accidentally released just over a week ago. Within four days, law enforcement found him in Mena, Arkansas.

Perez is a rape suspect with numerous outstanding charges.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office credits the lead to a team effort with Arkansas police.

