Weekend brings warm, partly cloudy weather

A weak cold front will become stationary across the region this weekend. The front will lift north Monday, followed by high-pressure prevailing for most of next week. A cold front should approach late next week.

Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. East winds will be around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Northwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. East winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Monday is expected to be partly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s with southeast winds around 5 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 60.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be around 80. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s.Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 60.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

