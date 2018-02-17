Savannah PD investigates fatal interstate crash

The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 16 Saturday.

Around 3:00 a.m. a 2014 Kia Forte was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near Montgomery Street. The Forte crashed into a 2008 Nissan Altima that was traveling eastbound.

William Simmons, a 22-year-old passenger in the Forte, died at the scene from his injuries. The 23-year-old driver of the Forte and another passenger in the vehicle were treated for serious injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Altima was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

