Traffic backed up after crash on I-16 eastbound near Dean Forest exit

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Johnson Creek Tavern on Harbor Island Friday night after a male and female employee was robbed at gunpoint by two males in the parking lot around 11:45 p.m.More >>
A van crashed into the kitchen of an Outback Steakhouse on Savannah's Southside Friday night, causing a gas leak, a fire and injuring seven people.More >>
The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 16 Saturday.More >>
A weak cold front will become stationary across the region this weekend. The front will lift north Monday, followed by high-pressure prevailing for most of next week. A cold front should approach late next week.More >>
