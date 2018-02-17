Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to armed robbery

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Johnson Creek Tavern on Harbor Island Friday night after a male and female employee was robbed at gunpoint by two males in the parking lot around 11:45 p.m.

One of the male subjects was armed with an assault-style rifle and the other with a pistol. They demanded the employees' personal belongings, which included cash, mobile telephones and the keys to the male employee's 2010 silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The two-armed men left the area in the male employee's truck. The truck was recovered Saturday afternoon in a ditch off Sea Pines Drive on St. Helena Island.

The two employees were not injured during the incident.



The subjects were described as African-American. The male with the assault-style rifle was between 6 feet and 6 feet 3 inches tall wearing dark clothing. The subject with the pistol was between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall wearing a dark shirt and light-colored pants.



Anyone with information on the identities of the two male subjects is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch, 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.



