Father-son team raise money to fight diabetes on cross-country journey

An 11-year-old set a world record for being the youngest person to cross America on foot. Noah Barnes and his father ended his journey on Saturday at the Tybee Island Pier.

He is on a mission to help cure Type 1 diabetes. Barnes was diagnosed with the disease when he was only 16-months-old. Noah's father also joined in on the cause. He set his own world record as the only person to walk across America & then bike the whole way back.

"To go across America on foot, less than 300 hundred people on the planet have ever done that," said Robert Barnes, Noah's father. "More people have gone up Mount Everest than have gone across America. Personally, my son, 11-years-old accomplishing that, I just couldn't be more prouder of him."

Georgia ranks in the top 3 in the nation when it comes to people with diabetes.

