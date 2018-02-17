Father-son team raise money to fight diabetes on cross-country journey

An 11-year-old set a world record on Saturday for being the youngest person to cross America on foot after he and his father ended their travels at the Tybee Island Pier.More >>
An 11-year-old set a world record on Saturday for being the youngest person to cross America on foot after he and his father ended their travels at the Tybee Island Pier.More >>
The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 16 Saturday.More >>
The Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Interstate 16 Saturday.More >>
The owner of Savannah's Outback Steakhouse is one of seven employees hurt after a van crashed through the restaurant's kitchen Friday night.More >>
The owner of Savannah's Outback Steakhouse is one of seven employees hurt after a van crashed through the restaurant's kitchen Friday night.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Johnson Creek Tavern on Harbor Island Friday night after a male and female employee was robbed at gunpoint by two males in the parking lot around 11:45 p.m.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Johnson Creek Tavern on Harbor Island Friday night after a male and female employee was robbed at gunpoint by two males in the parking lot around 11:45 p.m.More >>
A van crashed into the kitchen of an Outback Steakhouse on Savannah's Southside Friday night, causing a gas leak, a fire and injuring seven people.More >>
A van crashed into the kitchen of an Outback Steakhouse on Savannah's Southside Friday night, causing a gas leak, a fire and injuring seven people.More >>