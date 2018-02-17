First Alert Forecast: Warm weather pattern continues

An unseasonably warm weather pattern continues across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry through next week.

What is left of a cold front sinks southward, briefly, tonight and Sunday before lifting back northward. The front produces more Sunday cloud cover and, possibly, an isolated shower or two through the day.

Temperatures reach lows in the 50s and lower 60s Sunday morning, before rebounding into the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon; coolest north and northwest of Savannah. While an isolated shower or two – and some drizzle – is certainly possible, widespread rain is unlikely Sunday.

The forecast clears back out and becomes even warmer heading into the next work-week.

