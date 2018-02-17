22nd annual Gullah celebration held on Hilton Head Island

The 22nd annual Gullah celebration is being held on Hilton Head Island this weekend.

The event is a celebration of the rich Gullah heritage, including live entertainment, art and crafts, as well as plenty of food to enjoy. The idea behind the festival is to showcase the Gullah culture through music, dancing, and storytelling. Organizers say they couldn't have asked for a more beautiful day to celebrate their past and look forward to the future.

"Hilton Head is Gullah and Hilton Head is a rich, rich history," said Veronica Miller, the Vice President of the Native Island Business and Comm. Affairs Association. "We have a rich history here and if you want to learn more about it, come back, we are getting ready to launch our new Mitchellville preservation project, where you'll learn a whole lot about our past."

Dawn Baker was the host of the event, which will continue on to Sunday from noon until five.

