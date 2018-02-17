Savannah Fire responds to fire at Savannah Trade Center

Savannah Fire responded to the Savannah Trade Center after receiving a smoke alarm activation shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Officials report that filters in a rooftop heating and air conditioning unit were on fire, but fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze. A volleyball tournament and Springtime Made in the South were evacuated for almost an hour while fire officials worked to cool the hot spots in the HVAC unit and clear the building of smoke.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.