Savannah Irish Festival kicks off St. Patrick's Day festivites

The largest Irish Festival in the South is being held this weekend. Savannah's St. Patrick's Day festivities kick off at the Savannah Irish Festival at the Savannah Civic Center.

The celebration of Irish culture includes traditional Irish music and dancing on four different stages, as well as lots of tasty Irish food.

"Well, it kicks off St. Paddy's day, the month of St. Patrick's day, kicks it off. From here on out we have events and different ceremonies we attend. When the grand marshal gets elected, we go and escort him everywhere as his personal escorts."

The Irish festival continues through tomorrow at the Savannah Civic center from noon until 6:00 p.m.

