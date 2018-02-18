Tigers shut out Hornets in season opener

Trevor McKenna and the Savannah State Tigers got off to just the kind of start they wanted to Saturday.

McKenna threw six shutout innings, and the Tigers opened the 2018 season with a 2-0 win over Delaware State.

The sophomore lefty from Brooksville, FL struck out seven Hornets during his day, allowing just two base runners on the day on a walk and a hit by pitch.

Daryl Harper was the offensive star of the game for Savannah State, blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to score the only runs of the game.

The win came in the first game of the Saturday doubleheader. Delaware State bounced back to take Game 2 of the series, 9-3. Game 3 is Sunday at 1:00 p.m.