Saturday's high school basketball playoff scores (2/17/18)

Area high school basketball playoff scores from Saturday, February 17, 2018:
BOYS:
Northside-Warner Robins 61 Brunswick 75 F
Lee County 43 Richmond Hill 44 F
Bradwell Institute 79 Valdosta 62 F
Thomas Co. Central 42 New Hampstead 65 F
Bainbridge 35 Statesboro 55 F
Wayne County 58 Harris County 45 F
Jackson 39 Jenkins 59 F
Islands 57 Westside-Macon 65 F
Beach 39 Central-Macon 67 F
Crisp County 73 Tattnall County 62 F
Dougherty 85 Long County 86 F
Liberty County 69 Monroe 79 F
Pierce County 59 Cook 67 F
Brooks County 61 Jeff Davis 71 F
Berrien 61 Metter 64 F
Vidalia 60 Early County 49 F
Swainsboro 50 Thomasville 56 F
King's Ridge 44 Savannah Christian 50
Claxton 46 GMC 60 F
Bethesda 50 Oakbrook Prep 33 F
St. Andrew's 35 Spartanburg Day 82 F
GIRLS:
Worth County 26 Tattnall County 61 F
Liberty County 29 Monroe 67 F
Brooks County 61 Metter 63 F
