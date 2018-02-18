Saturday's high school basketball playoff scores (2/17/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Saturday's high school basketball playoff scores (2/17/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Area high school basketball playoff scores from Saturday, February 17, 2018:

BOYS:

Northside-Warner Robins 61 Brunswick 75 F

Lee County 43 Richmond Hill 44 F

Bradwell Institute 79 Valdosta 62 F

Thomas Co. Central 42 New Hampstead 65 F

Bainbridge 35 Statesboro 55 F

Wayne County 58 Harris County 45 F

Jackson 39 Jenkins 59 F

Islands 57 Westside-Macon 65 F

Beach 39 Central-Macon 67 F

Crisp County 73 Tattnall County 62 F

Dougherty 85 Long County 86 F

Liberty County 69 Monroe 79 F

Pierce County 59 Cook 67 F

Brooks County 61 Jeff Davis 71 F

Berrien 61 Metter 64 F

Vidalia 60 Early County 49 F

Swainsboro 50 Thomasville 56 F

King's Ridge 44 Savannah Christian 50

Claxton 46 GMC 60 F

Bethesda 50 Oakbrook Prep 33 F

St. Andrew's 35 Spartanburg Day 82 F

GIRLS:

Worth County 26 Tattnall County 61 F

Liberty County 29 Monroe 67 F

Brooks County 61 Metter 63 F

