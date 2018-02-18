Presidents’ Day brings patchy fog, warm temperatures

A front will meander across the region Sunday, before lifting north on Monday. High pressure will then prevail for much of the week. A cold front could approach from the north Friday before high-pressure returns during the remainder of the weekend. Another cold front should approach the area early next week.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds will be around 5 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows will be in in the upper 50s with east winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will start with patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny with highs around 80. Southeast winds will be around 5 mph. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s with southeast winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday is expected to be partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 60.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

