UPDATE: Two Outback Steakhouse burn victims still critical after crash

Three Outback Steakhouse employees are still being treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after a van crashed through the restaurant kitchen Friday night.More >>
A front will meander across the region Sunday, before lifting north on Monday. High pressure will then prevail for much of the week. A cold front could approach from the north Friday before high-pressure returns during the remainder of the weekend.More >>
Area high school basketball playoff scores from Saturday, February 17, 2018More >>
Trevor McKenna and the Savannah State Tigers got off to just the kind of start they wanted to Saturday.More >>
Another employee that was present when a van crashed into an Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street is gaving her account of what happened on Friday night.More >>
