UPDATE: Two Outback Steakhouse burn victims still critical after crash

Three Outback Steakhouse employees are still being treated at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after a van crashed through the restaurant kitchen Friday night.

Lynthia Ross, director of communications and public relations at Doctors Hospital, said conditions of those injuried range from good to critical.

Quincy White and Ryan Gaines are both listed in critical condition, and owner Davey James is listed in good condition, according to Ross.

White, Gaines and James were three of seven employees hurt when the van crashed through the restaurant and caused a gas leak, fire and roof collapse. All three were airlifted to Augusta Friday.

