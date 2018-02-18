9 displaced following Cleland Street fire

A Sunday afternoon fire has left a family of nine displaced from their Cleland Street home due to extensive smoke damage.

Savannah Fire arrived at the home at 3:30 p.m. to find smoke and flames coming out of the home.

"I came out and the front room full as full of smoke," said Sandra Newton.

Fire officials worked quickly to locate and extinguish the fire that began in one of the bedrooms.

Newton says her daughter and her son were in the front yard playing when she noticed the smoke, saying that if it were not for her daughter, they possibly wouldn't have made it out of the home.

"She said 'mama, the front room has a bunch of smoke.'"

Newton is thankful her daughter knew to immediately run inside and tell her when she saw the smoke. That's when she called her neighbor to come help.

"He said oh no. That room right there is on fire. And he kicked the room door open and flames and stuff came out."

No one was hurt, and the flames were contained in the bedroom, but widespread smoke damage is forcing the family to relocate.

"That house is a mess, said Sandra Newton. "It really is. All of our stuff was in there. We lost everything. But we still got our lives though."

Red Cross immediately responded to assist the family.

