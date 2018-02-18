Warm, occasionally foggy, work-week ahead

Warm, occasionally foggy, weather pattern expected across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this week.

A persistent onshore flow has set-up shop along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts today. Nearshore water temperatures are still in the 50s and lower 60s. The warmer air-mass moving atop cooler waters and onshore increases the risk of dense sea fog development.

Southeasterly breezes may allow this fog to make it further inland than the past few days – this evening. Areas of inland fog may also develop tonight and the next few nights.

Monday morning features areas of locally dense fog under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Morning temps reach lows in the 50s and lower 60s before 8 a.m.

Sunshine eventually increases Monday; most-likely in the afternoon hours. Area high temps warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s away from the beach where it will remain in the 60s and lower 70s.

An isolated shower or two may dampen a few lawns at just about any time this week, but the overall rain chance remains low.

Copyright WTOC 2018. All rights reserved.