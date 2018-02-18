Pilates class welcomes puppies for animal rescue fundraiser

A Sunday afternoon fire has left a family of nine displaced from their Cleland Street home due to extensive smoke damage.More >>
A Sunday afternoon fire has left a family of nine displaced from their Cleland Street home due to extensive smoke damage.More >>
The GHSA state basketball playoffs continue with the second round beginning Wednesday, February 21. Here are the matchups featuring teams from southeast Georgia.More >>
The GHSA state basketball playoffs continue with the second round beginning Wednesday, February 21. Here are the matchups featuring teams from southeast Georgia.More >>
Officials from the scene say that the tanker was pulling out onto the highway and pulled into the path of the truck, causing the truck to go up underneath the tanker. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Officials from the scene say that the tanker was pulling out onto the highway and pulled into the path of the truck, causing the truck to go up underneath the tanker. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
A first-of-its-kind puppy and pilates class was held on Sunday to help raise money to help pets in need.More >>
A first-of-its-kind puppy and pilates class was held on Sunday to help raise money to help pets in need.More >>
Warm, occasionally foggy, weather pattern expected across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this week. A persistent onshore flow has set-up shop along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts today. Nearshore water temperatures are still in the 50s and lower 60s. The warmer air-mass moving atop cooler waters and onshore increases the risk of dense sea fog development. Southeasterly breezes may allow this fog to make it further inland than the past few days – this evening. Areas o...More >>
Warm, occasionally foggy, weather pattern expected across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this week. A persistent onshore flow has set-up shop along the Georgia and South Carolina coasts today. Nearshore water temperatures are still in the 50s and lower 60s. The warmer air-mass moving atop cooler waters and onshore increases the risk of dense sea fog development. Southeasterly breezes may allow this fog to make it further inland than the past few days – this evening. Areas o...More >>