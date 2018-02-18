Pilates class welcomes puppies for animal rescue fundraiser

A first-of-its-kind puppy and pilates class was held on Sunday to help raise money to help pets in need.

One Love Animal Rescue hosted the class at Woof Gang Bakery on Bull street where about 25 people played with 13 puppies all while getting a workout.

Participants donated a minimum of 15 dollars and a pet supply item to One Love.

One Love is a volunteer-run organization. The organization's co-founder says the money and supplies are much-needed. Those participating say helping the group is an added bonus to playing with the puppies.

"Definitely love puppies and pilates in general, but yeah I love helping the community, giving back, so it's good to combine those two,"said Farrell Click, who participated in the event.

"We cover 100 percent of the cost of our fosters," said Dana Bertagnolli, co-founder of One Love Animal Rescue. "So every pet that comes to us is fully vaccinated, spayed, neutered, microchipped and they go through training. I mean, we cover 100 percent of the cost."

One Love says this is the first, but definitely not the last, puppies and pilates.

