1 dead after tanker truck pulls out in front of truck on Hwy. 301 South

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

One person is dead after a tanker truck pulled out in front of a truck on Highway 301 South on Sunday night.

Officials from the scene say that the tanker was pulling out onto the highway and pulled into the path of the truck, causing the truck to go up underneath the tanker. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Georgia State Patrol's Scene Reconstruction Unit will investigate. 

