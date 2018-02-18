1 dead after tanker truck pulls out in front of truck on Hwy. 301 South

One person is dead after a tanker truck pulled out in front of a truck on Highway 301 South on Sunday night.

Officials from the scene say that the tanker was pulling out onto the highway and pulled into the path of the truck, causing the truck to go up underneath the tanker. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pickup truck driver killed in crash with tanker on Hwy 301 south of Statesboro. Ga. State Patrol investigating. pic.twitter.com/SCjXRwA59v — WTOC Dal Cannady (@wtocdalcannady) February 19, 2018

Georgia State Patrol's Scene Reconstruction Unit will investigate.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.