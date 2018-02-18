GHSA state basketball second round matchups

The GHSA state basketball playoffs continue with the second round beginning Wednesday, February 21. Here are the matchups featuring teams from southeast Georgia.

BOYS

Class AAAAAA:

Jonesboro at Brunswick

Lakeside-Evans at Richmond Hill

Bradwell Institute at Heritage-Conyers

Class AAAAA:

Stockbridge at New Hampstead

Statesboro at Dutchtown

Wayne County at Starr's Mill

Class AAA:

Monroe at Johnson

Jenkins at Cook

Long County at Central-Macon

Class AA:

Vidalia at Washington County

Metter at Laney

Glenn Hills at Jeff Davis

Class A-Public:

GMC at Woodville-Tompkins

Randolph-Clay at Montgomery County

Class A-Private:

Savannah Christian at Aquinas

GIRLS

Class AAAAAA:

Tucker at Bradwell Institute

Class AAAAA:

Wayne County at Eagles' Landing

Class AAA:

Cook at Beach

Johnson at Monroe

Pierce County at Peach County

Central-Macon at Tattnall County

Class AA:

Josey at Metter

Swainsboro at Laney

Class A-Public:

Woodville-Tompkins at Wheeler County

ECI at Pelham

Class A-Private:

Tattnall Square at Calvary Day