GHSA state basketball second round matchups

The GHSA state basketball playoffs continue with the second round beginning Wednesday, February 21. Here are the matchups featuring teams from southeast Georgia.
BOYS
Class AAAAAA:
Jonesboro at Brunswick
Lakeside-Evans at Richmond Hill
Bradwell Institute at Heritage-Conyers
Class AAAAA:
Stockbridge at New Hampstead
Statesboro at Dutchtown
Wayne County at Starr's Mill
Class AAA:
Monroe at Johnson
Jenkins at Cook
Long County at Central-Macon
Class AA:
Vidalia at Washington County
Metter at Laney
Glenn Hills at Jeff Davis
Class A-Public:
GMC at Woodville-Tompkins
Randolph-Clay at Montgomery County
Class A-Private:
Savannah Christian at Aquinas
GIRLS
Class AAAAAA:
Tucker at Bradwell Institute
Class AAAAA:
Wayne County at Eagles' Landing
Class AAA:
Cook at Beach
Johnson at Monroe
Pierce County at Peach County
Central-Macon at Tattnall County
Class AA:
Josey at Metter
Swainsboro at Laney
Class A-Public:
Woodville-Tompkins at Wheeler County
ECI at Pelham
Class A-Private:
Tattnall Square at Calvary Day
