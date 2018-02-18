Tigers silence Hornets for series win

Savannah State picked up a series win on the first weekend of the college baseball season, beating Delaware State 8-1 in Sunday's rubber match.

Former Calvary Day star Caleb Hill earned the win on the mound for the Tigers, allowing seven hits and one unearned run in 6.2 innings. Hill struck out seven and walked two.

The Tigers led 2-1 before adding three runs in a 5th inning rally and two more in the 6th. SSU loaded the bases in the fifth, and Mason Calloway got the scoring going with a HBP to score Freddie Landers. Marcus Mitchell brought home another run with a groundout to second before Trey Silmon added an RBI single to left to make it 5-1.

In the 6th, Mitchell drove in two with a bases loaded single to center. Silmon picked up his second RBI of the game with another single down the left field line.

The Tigers improve to 2-1 overall and in MEAC play with the win. SSU is back in action Tuesday evening when they host Charleston Southern.