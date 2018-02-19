Repaving ash roads starts Monday in Effingham County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Repaving ash roads starts Monday in Effingham County

Effingham County will start repaving ash roads on Monday, Feb. 19.

The roads were previously damaged by January's snow and ice.

There was a delay before the roads could be repaved due to health and environmental concerns. But, all tests done by health and safety officials came back as safe.

Some of the repairs will require road closures. The following is the repaving schedule:

  • Feb. 19 Webb Road
  • Feb. 21 Berry Rahn Road
  • Feb. 23 Laurel Tree Road
  • Feb. 26 Waldhour Road
  • March 1 Courthouse Road
  • March 5 Courthouse Road
  • March 12 Mill Pond Road
  • March 19 Whitaker Road
  • April 2 S. Laurel Circle

