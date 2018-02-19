Repaving ash roads starts Monday in Effingham County

Effingham County released a monthly list of roads to be repaved on Tuesday. Some repairs will require road closures.

Effingham County will start repaving ash roads on Monday, Feb. 19.

The roads were previously damaged by January's snow and ice.

There was a delay before the roads could be repaved due to health and environmental concerns. But, all tests done by health and safety officials came back as safe.

Some of the repairs will require road closures. The following is the repaving schedule:

Feb. 19 Webb Road

Feb. 21 Berry Rahn Road

Feb. 23 Laurel Tree Road

Feb. 26 Waldhour Road

March 1 Courthouse Road

March 5 Courthouse Road

March 12 Mill Pond Road

March 19 Whitaker Road

April 2 S. Laurel Circle

